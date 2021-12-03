Nine Kildare charities receive donations from Aldi’s Kildare staff

Nine Kildare-based charities and community organisations have become the latest beneficiaries of Aldi’s Community Grants programme, with each receiving a grant from Aldi store, distribution centre and head office colleagues in County Kildare.

€500 grants were presented to Scoil Mhichil Naofa, Irish Wheelchair Association Clane, St. Raphael Special School, KWWSPCA, Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Children’s Health Foundation.

Some charities received multiple nominations from Aldi store, head office and distribution centre colleagues. These charities, Irish Cancer Society and Homeless Care CLG, were each presented with a €1,000 donation, while Jack and Jill Foundation received a €1,500 donation.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and community organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the good, local causes they are passionate about.

The Community Grants programme has supported 850 donations to local charities to date. By the end of the year, the programme will have donated over €450,000 since its inception in 2016.

John Curtin, Group Buying Director, Aldi Ireland said: “We are proud to continue supporting local charities across the country through the Aldi Community Grants programme and we’re pleased to see the impact of our donation in the local communities for County Kildare.

“The Community Grants programme is one example of how Aldi is committed to investing and partnering with local communities and charities across Ireland and we look forward to continuing this engagement into 2022.”

Operating nine stores in County Kildare, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community. Aldi partners with a variety of Irish food and drink producers across Co. Kildare and spent over €30M with its Kildare suppliers in 2020. To date, Aldi has donated a total of €2.9M worth of meals to FoodCloud as well as €400,000 (raised from donated Aldi stock sold in-store, on-pack donations, voucher donations, partnership support and staff/customer donations) to Barnardos since partnering in November 2020.