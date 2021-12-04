Kildare Property Watch: Sallins Road, Naas, site for sale

The site for sale on the Sallins Road, Naas
A c3.24 acre site at the Sallins Road, Naas, which is zoned residential, under the new Naas Local Area Plan 2021-2027, is for sale with a guide price of €2.25 million.
The site is situated in a prime location on the Sallins Road, around half a mile from Poplar Square.
The allowable density for development on the 1.3 hectare site is 35-50 units per hectare.
The site is set in a mature private setting behind the enclosed stone wall of the Oldtown Stud Demesne. This is an ideal residential location within walking distance of the town centre. Amenities include educational, recreational, shopping, good pubs and restaurants on your doorstep or closeby.
The property is for Sale by tender on Friday, January 28, through Liam Hargaden and Paddy Jordan of Jordan Auctioneers, 045 433550, who are guiding €2.25m and can be contacted for further information.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.