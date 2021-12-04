Search

04 Dec 2021

Kildare Property Watch: Sallins Road, Naas, site for sale

Prime location

Kildare Property Watch: Sallins Road, Naas, site for sale

The site for sale on the Sallins Road, Naas

Reporter:

Reporter

A c3.24 acre site at the Sallins Road, Naas, which is zoned residential, under the new Naas Local Area Plan 2021-2027, is for sale with a guide price of €2.25 million.

The site is situated in a prime location on the Sallins Road, around half a mile from Poplar Square.

The allowable density for development on the 1.3 hectare site is 35-50 units per hectare.

The site is set in a mature private setting behind the enclosed stone wall of the Oldtown Stud Demesne. This is an ideal residential location within walking distance of the town centre. Amenities include educational, recreational, shopping, good pubs and restaurants on your doorstep or closeby.

The property is for Sale by tender on Friday, January 28, through Liam Hargaden and Paddy Jordan of Jordan Auctioneers, 045 433550, who are guiding €2.25m and can be contacted for further information.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media