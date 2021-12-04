Kildare Animals in Need: Great news as Jack goes to a good home

The week before last, we featured eight-year-old Jack, a beautiful collie whose elderly owner had to go into a care facility and could no longer keep him.

We got a great response to our request for a new home and thank you to the many people who contacted us looking to care for him.

He was adopted by Cian and Rachel and is now enjoying his new home and going for long walks on the Curragh.

Happy Christmas from Brandon

Brandon has sent us a lovely card and a Christmas donation. Brandon was adopted five years ago and has sent us regular letters and donations ever since, as he is so grateful for his new life.

He came into the care of the KWWSPCA in a terrible state. He had been neglected and mistreated, had a lot of sores and scars on his body, and was very withdrawn. But he was a real gentleman from the start and although nervous of affection to begin with, soon realised that life was going to be good for him He was adopted by a kind, caring family in North County Dublin, and has given them endless joy ever since.

Christmas Fair

Next weekend we are holding our Christmas Fair in Kilcullen at the Heritage Centre, from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, December 4; and on Sunday, December 5, from 11am to 3pm. This is a large well ventilated facility with lots of space to browse the festive products on sale.

In the two outdoor events held this year during the summer at the shelter, the Cake Stand was the most popular and next weekend we will again have the very best of baking on display.

If anyone would like to do some baking for the Christmas Fair, we would be most grateful. Donations can be brought to the Fair or call 087 6803295 or 086 3413017 to make other arrangements.

About Us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

