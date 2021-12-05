Search

05 Dec 2021

Kildare's Wildlife Watch: Don’t eat while you’re reading this article!

With the Irish Peatland Conservation Centre

Kildare's Wildlife Watch: Don’t eat while you’re reading this article!

Dog Vomit slime mould. Picture: Nuala Madigan

Reporter:

Nuala Madigan of the Irish Peatland Conservation Council

Email:

bogs@ipcc.ie

As you start to read this week’s piece I recommend you are not eating. The reason why, you might ask? This week’s wildlife species has an unusual name, Dog Vomit!

It was my colleague who identified that this slime mould had emerged on a grass patch shaded by trees in the front courtyard of the Bog of Allen Nature Centre. As the image shows, when I took the photograph it was pale and looked liked scrambled eggs — however by the time you read this it will have turned bright yellow in colour before eventually turning black.

You might think that it looks like a type of fungus but slime moulds are actually different.

Fungi are valuable nutrient recyclers on our planet as they break down dead leaf litter before ingesting some of the nutrients to support their growth.

This is where fungi and slime moulds are different, as slime moulds first ingest the dead leaf litter before digesting it. The reason why fungi have to first digest the dead leaf litter is they have a cell wall that excretes digestive enzymes. Slime moulds do not have a cell wall and therefore can ingest the dead leaf litter prior to digestion.

Regardless of how they break down the dead leaf litter, both are considered decomposers and support nutrient recycling in our natural world.

Neither fungi nor slime moulds flower. They both produce spores, which make them particularly difficult to remove, as these spores can survive for many years and are very resilient to prolonged periods of cold and hot weather.

Slime moulds do enjoy wet conditions, and as you would expect they emerge mainly in autumn time in our communities both due to the weather and the increase in leaf litter.

Although both the name and appearance of Dog Vomit is not pleasant, don’t worry if you come across this species in your community. Slime moulds are not diseases and will not harm plants.

If you would like help identifying local wildlife or indeed like to share your images of local wildlife encountered to be used in a future Wildlife Watch contact me on 045 860133 or bogs@ipcc.ie.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media