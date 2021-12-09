International courier, DHL to set up new home in County Kildare enterprise park

The new DHL unit in the Naas Enterprise Park
A major international courier and delivery service provider is setting up a new home in Naas Enterprise Park.
DHL Express has just signed a long lease on a 34,090 sq. ft. unit. Employing 400,000 people in over 220 countries and territories, it is one of the world's leading logistics companies.
Leasing agent Darac O’Neill of O’Neill & Co. in Naas, said; "It is encouraging to see Irish and global brands continue to choose Kildare/Naas as a place to do business."
Joint agent Kevin McHugh of HARVEY added: "DHL adds to the already excellent tenant line up in the Yew Grove REIT portfolio".
Having already established an award-winning customer service base in Dublin, DHL chose Naas as the location for its new express service hub.
O'Neill & Co pointed out Naas Enterprise Park’s location just off the M7 motorway offers DHL easy access to the national motorway network via the M7, M9 and M50 motorways.
DHL joins a host of other leading national and international companies in the park, including: DSV, BMW, TJ O’Mahony and Primark.
