Search

09 Dec 2021

International courier, DHL to set up new home in County Kildare enterprise park

Good news for Naas

International courier, DHL to set up new home in County Kildare enterprise park

The new DHL unit in the Naas Enterprise Park

Reporter:

Reporter

A major international courier and delivery service provider is setting up a new home in Naas Enterprise Park.

DHL Express has just signed a long lease on a 34,090 sq. ft. unit. Employing 400,000 people in over 220 countries and territories, it is one of the world's leading logistics companies.

Leasing agent Darac O’Neill of O’Neill & Co. in Naas, said; "It is encouraging to see Irish and global brands continue to choose Kildare/Naas as a place to do business."

Joint agent Kevin McHugh of HARVEY added: "DHL adds to the already excellent tenant line up in the Yew Grove REIT portfolio".

Having already established an award-winning customer service base in Dublin, DHL chose Naas as the location for its new express service hub.

O'Neill & Co pointed out Naas Enterprise Park’s location just off the M7 motorway offers DHL easy access to the national motorway network via the M7, M9 and M50 motorways.

DHL joins a host of other leading national and international companies in the park, including: DSV, BMW, TJ O’Mahony and Primark.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media