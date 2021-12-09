Ever wanted to learn Arabic or Romanian ? - Kildare school takes part in national language initiative

St Conleth's Community College in Newbridge was one of 150 Irish secondary schools to take part in a recent national language initiative.
At the end of November, the transition year students represented their school for the first time in the Think Languages national event, which was organised by Languages Connect.
The event celebrates the benefits of speaking foreign languages and the diversity in the Irish secondary schools and their communities.
"Our TY students prepared with a lot of enthusiasm language workshops with visiting speakers giving Arabic lessons and Romanian lessons. Cooking workshops took place where students were both food making and food tasting. We also had dancing workshops from Latin dance to breakdancing," said a school spokesperson.
"St. Conleth’s Community College are proud to celebrate the diversity of students who come to our school and the communities that they come from."
Kayleigh and Emilija cooking Lithuanian traditional food
Group photo of visitors, teachers and the transition year class
