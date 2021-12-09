Drivers needed in Kildare to drop off Christmas dinners to those who need them on Christmas day

If you can’t get to Christmas dinner, then Christmas dinner will be brought to your door.

That’s the message from the Newbridge/Kildare Lions Club Christmas with Friends group, which has been in operation for 15 years now.

Originally set up in Newbridge, the volunteers now look after the whole county.

Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no gathering for the festive dinner — however, that hasn’t stopped the volunteers from coming up with an alternative plan.

“Like last year, we will be on the road delivering dinner on Christmas day,” said volunteer Anne Crowe.

“The event is being sponsored by the beautiful venue Martinstown House and they are also cooking the food.”

Anne also explained they are looking for more volunteer drivers to help drop off the dinners throughout the county.

“Last year we delivered 166 dinners and this year we are expecting that number could rise. We are expecting up to 200 orders,” she said.

“It’s such a pity we can’t gather and meet in person but hopefully next year we will be able to do that.

“It’s really all about the social interaction. Christmas can be a lonely time and people love getting together, the music, the dancing and the bingo. It’s lovely.”

Anne explained things are very different at present because the volunteers can’t enter people’s homes and can’t really interact with them apart from dropping off the dinners. However, she knows that by delivering a mouth watering three course meal to those who need it, they will definitely brighten up the recipients’ day.

She said she will be there on December 25 organising the deliveries and once they are all gone out, she will drop off the last few dinners in her own locality before making her way home.

When asked about spending her own Christmas Day on duty, it’s clear Anne wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s only one day of the year, I don’t mind. If everyone gave one day of the year to help other people throughout the year, imagine the community we would have,” she said.