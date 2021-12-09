Search

09 Dec 2021

Nás na Ríogh history book reissued in aid of Kildare Saplings School

Larry Breen with a copy of his reissued book Nás na Ríogh — Reflections and Recollections

Naas Local Historian, Larry Breen, has reprinted his book Naas na Riogh — Reflections and Recollections which was first published in 2016.

The book proved to be very popular at the time and eventually it sold out.

Larry feels there is still an interest and a market for the book especially for many people who may have missed out on it previously.

The book looks at Naas past and present and in doing so illustrates the social history of the town over a period of one hundred years and more.

The town also has many historical hidden gems which we tend to take for granted and are in a sense ‘hidden in plain sight’.

Many of these are detailed in its pages which are beautifully illustrated for readers to enjoy.

As previously, all profits from the book will be donated to the Kill Sapling School which provides an education for children with autism.

At this time of the year it would provide the opportunity as an ideal Christmas present for family and friends at home or abroad.

The book will be available from Wednesday, December 8, in Barker & Jones in Naas and other outlets at €15.

