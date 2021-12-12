Search

Improved rail services need to arrive sooner to Kildare, councillors urge

Improved rail services need to arrive sooner to Kildare, councillors urge

The timeline for providing new rail services to Kildare needs to be shortened.

Naas councillor Seamie Moore said that planned upgrades need to be in place much sooner than scheduled and these are needed to tackle the increasing numbers of commuters using the main road routes to and from Dublin.

And Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy also urged faster delivery of the planned projects.

“The system is broken when we prioritise roads over rail,” she said.

The DART+ programme, managed by Irish Rail, involves an increase in the DART electrified network from 50 kms to over 150kms.

This programme was launched in 2019 and the Dart+south west scheme to Celbridge/Hazelhatch as well as the Dart+ west scheme to Maynooth are programmed to be in operation between 2020-2030.he planned DART extensions to Kilcock and Naas are due to be operational between 2031-2042. The rail improvement project will provide sustained electrified, reliable and more frequent train service to and from the capital.

KCC official Evelyn Wright reported that KCC has lodged a submission to Irish Rail regarding the DART+ west project, which “represents a positive development for the north of the county.”

