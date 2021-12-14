New trains coming in 2024 onwards will be on DART+ lines to North Kildare

Some of Iarnród Eireann's new electric and battery-powered trains coming in mid 2024 will be on the DART+ line to Maynooth and Hazelhatch.

The largest and most sustainable ever order of fleet for Ireland’s public transport network was confirmed as Alstom were awarded a contract by Iarnród Éireann (ÍE) for up to 750 new rail carriages over the coming decade.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan T.D., Global CEO/Chairman of Alstom Henri Poupart-Lafarge and Chief Executive of the National Transport Authority Anne Graham, joined Iarnród Éireann’s Chief Executive, Jim Meade, at Iarnród Éireann’s Inchicore Works to formally sign the contract.

An initial order has been placed for 95 electrically-powered carriages – made up of 19 five-carriage train sets – are set for delivery from mid-2024, entering service in 2025, and will include a number of battery powered carriages, which will deliver more capacity for commuters in advance of electrification of the lines upon which they will operate.

Funded under the National Development Plan 2021 to 2030 by the National Transport Authority, the order for the DART+ Fleet is part of the DART+ Programme, an investment which will more than double the commuter capacity and treble the electrification of the Greater Dublin Area rail network. DART+ will facilitate sustainable mobility and development to enhance quality of life in our capital and its surrounding counties.

DART+ Fleet

IÉ, supported by the NTA, and Alstom have concluded a framework agreement allowing for up to 750 new DART carriages to be ordered over a 10-year period.

Alstom is one of the largest global suppliers of trains, and is well known to Irish transport users as the supplier of the LUAS tram fleet, and globally as the manufacturer of TGV high-speed trains.

Alstom will deliver the new DART+ fleet as an energy efficient suburban transport solution from its proven X’Trapolis family of trains, with over 2,000 of these already in service in more than 10 countries, but with bespoke refinements to meet the needs of DART+ and Ireland’s specific track gauge.

An initial order for 95 carriages, comprising six sets of five-carriage conventional electric trains and thirteen sets of five-carriage battery-electric trains has been placed.

The Irish Government has given approval for €318million (incl. VAT) for the initial order for DART+ Fleet, and this includes substantial one-off design costs.

This design cost is not applicable for subsequent orders for additional trains under the 750-carriage framework agreement, and will mean any future orders will incur costs of as little as 50% of the initial order.

Subsequent orders are intended to be placed in line with the delivery of the DART+ Programme, and in line with requirements for replacement of the original DART fleet (dating from 1984) later in the decade.

The initial 95-carriage DART+ fleet order will:

Consist of 5-carriage train sets (equivalent in length to the 4-carriage train sets in the current DART fleet) providing high capacity with wide gangways between carriages. This will allow customers to freely circulate throughout the full length of 5-carriage trains, creating a more open and spacious environment and enhancing security. A 10-carriage train, made up of two 5-carriage train sets joined, will be the longest train size operable by the new fleet on current infrastructure, and will have capacity for at least 1,100 customers

Prioritise independent access, with each of the low-height doorway thresholds being equipped with an automatic retractable step and offering the potential for unassisted level access from suitable platforms, aligned with platform enhancements

Include improved facilities for families and for cyclists, with dedicated family and bicycle storage areas, and charging facilities for everything from mobile phones to e-bikes and e-scooters

Provide transformed customer information on-board, with large, high-resolution onboard displays having the ability to provide real-time updates, including information from other public transport systems in the Transport for Ireland network, and other features designed for the needs of sensory impaired customers

Be designed for reduced energy consumption, enhancing further rail’s advantage in sustainable mobility for land transport

Be equipped with an advanced CCTV system with cameras throughout every carriage, to enhance safety and security for customers and employees

Be designed to meet the expectations of customers and to deliver an ergonomic design for drivers – research with customer and driver groups is already underway to ensure the needs of all on board are integral to design

Deliver off-wire operation through the incorporation of battery-electric technology, enabling new services and new capacity to be provided in the Greater Dublin area in advance of electrification. Energy stored in the battery system will be replenished via fast charging stations at chosen terminus locations and by recovering braking energy while the new battery-electric trainsets are on the move. This will enable, for example, the new battery-electric fleet to deliver Dublin to Drogheda return services, with fast charging at Drogheda Station.



The initial 95-carriage order will benefit a number of routes:

New battery-electric carriages will be deployed on Drogheda to Dublin Northern Commuter services

New electric carriages will be deployed on existing Malahide/Howth to Bray/Greystones DART services, to maximise capacity

Introduction of the new fleet will also free up existing carriages to increase capacity on other Commuter and Intercity services

In addition to the fleet, Alstom will provide a range of supports, including a Technical Support and Spares Supply agreement for the first 15 years of the fleet’s operation, and provision of three train simulators to support driver training.

DART+ Programme Update

Funded under the National Development Plan by the National Transport Authority, DART+ is an investment that will double the capacity and treble the electrification of the Greater Dublin Area network, facilitating sustainable mobility and development to enhance quality of life in our capital and its surrounding counties.

The overall programme will provide electrification of lines on DART+ West to Maynooth/M3 Parkway, on DART+ South-West to Hazelhatch and DART+ Coastal North to Drogheda.

DART+ Coastal South will also see key infrastructure works as far as Greystones to allow more trains to operate.