MMA fighter Conor McGregor gets green light to revamp home in Straffan, Co. Kildare

Kildare County Council has granted permission to Conor McGregor and his partner to revamp their Straffan home despite initially having some reservations.

The local authority had previously branded the plans as "inappropriate" but following the applicants submitting further information, the go ahead was given on December 13.

Last August, Julie Ann Colgan applied for planning permission to demolish the garage at The Paddocks, Castledillon, Straffan as well as a roof canopy, porch and the wing at the side and rear of building. In the planning documents, McGregor's partner, Deirdre Devlin gave permission to Ms Colgan to make the application on her behalf.

The couple want to build a new extension with a first floor balcony, relocate the tennis court, and install a sunken basement to house a car park, gym and other rooms on the site of the old tennis court.

The plans were drawn up by Tyler Owens Architects.

The council also asked that the applicants submit a visual impact assessment, taking into account adjacent properties and signficant vantage points along the River Liffey and surrounding countryside.

Details on waste water treatment systems were also sought.

The applicants submitted the further information in November. The architects said they believed the response addressed the issues raised by the council.