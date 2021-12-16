Search

16 Dec 2021

GoFundMe campaign set up to buy vital equipment for Kildare's Stepping Stones Special School, Maynooth

Support needed

GoFundMe campaign set up to buy vital equipment for Kildare's Stepping Stones Special School, Maynooth

The interior of the new building

Reporter:

Reporter

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up by the staff and parents of Stepping Stones Special School in Maynooth.

"After years of campaigning and the current temporary buildings rotting away, Stepping Stones special school are finally moving into a permanent building in Maynooth, Co Kildare," said the organisers.

"We're so thrilled for our kids to finally have a safe place to learn, to have the space and an appropriate sensory environment to learn. Even though the Department of Education is providing the basic furnishing for the new school, our children need a lot of specialised equipment, such as OT and sensory equipment, and what the department is providing is just not enough to cover it all. That's why we're fundraising again to get this building just right for our kids. If you could help at all we would be so grateful."

So far over €1,300 has been raised of the €10,000 target.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media