Trócaire teams up with Kildare's St Brigid’s Primary School to help students learn about developing countries

Trócaire has teamed up with St Brigid’s Primary School in Kildare Town to help students learn about the issues facing people in developing countries.

Niall Quillinan, Trócaire’s Primary Development Education Officer, visited a number of Fifth and Sixth classes at St Brigid’s to deliver a workshop on one of Trócaire’s programmes for Primary schools called Game Changers.

This is a competition for young people who want to change the world and believe games are a way to do this. The programme invites primary school students to create a development education game that focuses on one or more of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and submit it to the annual Game Changers Competition.

The programme provides an excellent opportunity for students to explore the SDGs, get creative, and raise awareness of global justice issues as well as providing students with an opportunity to play each other’s games to learn from one another.

This year, young people in all parts of Ireland are submitting games to the competition based on one or more of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Games can be a board game, card game or video game, and submitted in one of three categories: Primary, Post Primary, or Youth. Many of the games that have been submitted in the past have explored the SDGs through the lens of climate action, peace and justice, good health and wellbeing and responsible consumption.

Niall Quillinan, Trócaire’s Primary Development Education Officer said: "Given that it has been such a difficult year for schools, we are delighted with the volume of primary schools from all parts of the country, who have signed up to this year’s competition so far.

“Young people all over Ireland have submitted amazing games, which include board games, digital games and card games. We'd like to encourage all principals and primary school teachers to highlight this competition in their schools and get pupils thinking about these important issues.”

Gráinne Nugent, Sixth class teacher at St Brigid’s said that the workshop was “brilliant”.

“The workshop was really accessible for both Fifth and Sixth class students. As a trained teacher, Niall was able to adjust according to pupils’ needs. They really enjoyed it and we can’t wait to start making our own games.”

There is still lots of time to register for this year’s programme. The closing date for the competition is April 8, 2022.

Further information about how teachers can register can be found on www.trocaire.org/gamechangers