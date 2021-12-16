Kildare TD urges victims of online scams to take part in Sinn Féin survey

Sinn Féin TD for Kildare South, Patricia Ryan has invited people to take part in the party’s all-Ireland survey on fraud to share their experiences of online scams.

The survey asks members of the public about their experiences of fraud, in order to inform policy proposals to better support victims.

Dep Ryan said; “The increase in elaborate fraud and scams over the past year is deeply worrying. There is serious evidence online fraud is rising during the pandemic, having already been on an upward trend. The number of fraud offences reported has increased nationally by 40% in the last year.

“Consumers must be protected when they shop online, to ensure that they do not fall victim to what are often very sophisticated scams. A number of people, particularly those that are older and vulnerable, have been targeted by scammers and have been robbed of thousands of euros.

“Our survey will help to focus attention on this vital area and I urge those affected in Kildare South to participate. Take the survey and make your voice heard about what needs to change,

“This survey can help establish what is needed to help tackle fraud and keep our communities safe.”

The survey can be completed at this link, or by contacting your local Sinn Féin office for a hard copy

Link to survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5KQ3DP5