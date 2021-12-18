Search

18 Dec 2021

Kildare Pet Rescue: Help us when you Christmas shop

With the Kildare and West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

Rescue cockapoo Holly, whose young owner Jessica recently donated some of her Nintendo games to the KWWSPCA shop

KWWSPCA

KWWSPCA@gmail.com

This six-year-old cockapoo named Holly was adopted from the KWWSPCA five years ago by the Tai family from Newbridge.

The cockapoo is a cross between the American cocker spaniel and a poodle. They tend to inherit the sweet, loving and friendly natures common with both parent breeds. They are highly intelligent, easy to train and also typically have the poodle's enthusiasm and tendency to be little jokers.

Holly has a gentle, easy going temperament and is best friends with 17-year-old Jessica Tai. Recently Jessica gathered up all her cherished Nintendo games collection and donated them to our charity shop Noah’s Ark in Newbridge. We sold them for €200, so thank you Jessica.

Christmas gifts

Our shop has some lovely Christmas gifts on offer, so if you are shopping around Newbridge in the run up to Christmas please drop in.

We are located opposite the car park entrance to the Whitewater Shopping Centre. Our gift cards are particularly popular at Christmas. You make a donation to the KWWSPCA and we post a gift card to you or to the person you have chosen.

Ideal as stocking fillers, we see typical donations of around €20. If you would like a gift card please phone or text Yvonne at 087 6750488 to arrange posting or simply drop into the shop and collect.

About Us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook

Local News

