Kildare students experience new languages

The TY class at St Conleth's Community College, Newbridge
St Conleth’s Community College in Newbridge was one of 150 secondary schools to take part in the Think Languages national event.
The event celebrates the benefits of speaking foreign languages and diversity in schools and communities.
“Our TY students prepared with a lot of enthusiasm language workshops with visiting speakers giving Arabic lessons and Romanian lessons. Cooking workshops took place where students were both food making and food tasting. We also had dancing workshops from Latin dance to breakdancing,” said a school spokesperson.
They said St Conleth’s is proud to celebrate the diversity of its students and the communities they come from.
Bishop Denis Nulty being presented with a copy of ’Sportsman and a Shepherd’ by Joe O’Brien, one of the editors. Because of Covid concerns, no formal launch of the book was held
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.