Kildare Pet Rescue: Meet Clark, our little superhero of 2021

Of the 253 dogs who came into the care of the KWWSPCA this year, one stands out and that was Clark, a lovely little Yorkshire Terrier who was found on the side of the road in April.

The person who discovered him was out for a walk and thought at first that this little creature who was covered in hair was a rabbit. His matted coat was preventing him from walking properly and he couldn’t move his hind legs.

The vet treated him for infections in his eyes, ears and lungs. He also had kidney failure. With great medical treatment and a lot of care he began to recover.

We named him Clark after Clark Kent because he really is a little Superman. He is probably 14 or 15 years old.

Once he was fully recovered he went to live in a foster home where he is at the heart of a loving family. He enjoys walking around the kitchen and the garden all day with his two best friends Toni the cat and a lovely collie called Ellie. They both watch over him as he potters around. He is a remarkable little hero and is now enjoying every day of his life.

Thank you

As well as dogs we rehomed 260 cats so it has been a busy year. We are extremely grateful to everyone who has supported the KWWSPCA this year through donations, attending our events or supporting Noah’s Ark, our charity shop in Newbridge.

We will continue to build awareness of the importance of animal welfare in the community and we will provide care and kindness for every animal that comes into our shelter.

All our volunteers at the shelter and at Noah’s Ark thank you so much for your support and we wish you a happy and peaceful Christmas.

About Us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835 Email: kwwspca@gmail.com Website: www.kwwspca.ie

