Ring a bell with Naas Ball this Christmas Eve to spread some cheer

Kildare's popular 'Naas Ball' Facebook page is urging locals to ring a bell outside at 6pm this Christmas Eve 'to spread Christmas spirit and to help Santa fly his sleigh'
"After another tough year it would be an amazing memory for kids and communities. End 2021 with a bit of magic, hope and togetherness. Ring a bell and wish your family, friends, neighbours, your town, and your community a Merry Christmas," said the Ball.
