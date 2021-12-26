Kildare motoring: Sparks fly with new Audi Q4 e-tron

Audi Ireland has added the new Audi Q4 e-tron and the Q4 Sportback e-tron to their electric model range — the first compact electric SUVs from Audi.

Both models impress with a new spacious dimension in the interior and pioneering solutions when it comes to operation, display, and assist systems.

Essentially, the Q4 e-tron is a close relative of the Volkswagen ID.4 and Škoda Enyaq, but it is unmistakably an Audi in its own right. The focused front design, powerful rear, accentuated side silhouette and free-floating roof line of the Q4 e-tron come together in perfect harmony, while the overall design of the Q4 e-tron gives a characteristic form to the future of electric mobility.

A Confident Companion

With the Q4 e-tron, Audi is presenting a true all-rounder — a confident companion for everyday life and leisure, and is suitable in every way as a household’s main car. With the highest performance battery delivering 204bhp, drivers don’t have to compromise on driving dynamics. With a driving range varying from 325kms (55kW battery) to 511kms (82kW battery) on a full charge, and badged e-tron 35 and e-tron 40 respectively, the new Audi Q4 e-tron is the embodiment of living progress. Thanks to a holistic charging offering with smart solutions for home and on the road, you can drive electrically without having to make any compromises.

The Q4 e-tron 35 has 100kW fast charging capability, with a 125kW charging rate on the e-tron 40, and this means that a 5% to 80% charge can be achieved in as little as 38 minutes at a public fast charging station.

Trim Levels & Interior

There are three trim options to choose from in the new Q4 e-tron; Advance, Sport and S Line. All trim levels are available across both ‘35’ and ‘40’ rear wheel drive variants, while a four wheel drive variant (Q4 e-tron 50, S Line trim level only) is due to launch in Ireland in the second quarter of 2022. The Audi brand is famed for its upmarket cabin design, and the Q4 e-tron is yet another glowing example of this. The Q4’s interior design, and the overall craftsmanship on offer, is akin to that found in larger, and more expensive, cars in the Audi model line-up, and is far more superior to that found in many rivals — irrespective of price.

Audi claims that the Q4 e-tron has a similar footprint to their Q3 SUV, but has as much space inside as their larger Q5 SUV. There is a large centre console, special bottle holders in the doors, an impressive 520-litre boot (which can be extended to 1,490-litres by dropping the rear seatbacks), and rear legroom that is on par with many SUVs from a class above.

My Test Car

My test car was a Q4 e-tron 40 Sport which was finished in stylish Aurora Violet metallic paint. Key standard features include 19” alloy wheels, sport-style front seats with black fabric, electric luggage compartment door, aluminium interior highlights, auto-dimming frameless rear view mirror, Comfort Package, Security Package, Parking System Plus, reversing camera, and adaptive cruise control with speed limiter.

With 204bhp and 310Nm of instant torque available, a 0-100km/h sprint time of just 8.5-seconds is achievable, on its way to a top speed of 160km/h. The Q4 e-tron is a very relaxing car to drive and is supremely quiet and refined when on the move.

Once the driver slips in behind the leather-bound multi-function flat-top and flat-bottomed steering wheel, all that is required in order to move off is to put a foot on the brake, nudge the gearlever to ‘D’ and off you go. There is no need to press the starter button or release the electronic handbrake, as this is done by the Q4 e-tron itself in a fuss-free manner.

A variety of different levels of regenerative braking come as standard in the Q4. The ‘B’ mode on the gear selector boosts energy recouperation, with the advantage of being able to adjust the amount of regeneration by using the steering wheel-mounted paddles.

Thanks to the standard Audi Drive Select system onboard the Q4 e-tron, the desired vehicle characteristics can be set through a choice of five different modes — Comfort, Auto, Efficiency, Individual and Dynamic. The Q4’s standard progressive steering enables a variable ratio dependent on the steering angle, as well as speed-sensitive steering assistance.

Conclusion, Pricing & Warranty

With an enticing blend of good looks, excellent build quality, gorgeous cabin, ease of drivability and performance, the new Audi Q4 e-tron is a real force to be reckoned with in the premium compact electric SUV market segment. On-the-road pricing starts at just €40,788 (inclusive of an SEAI grant and VRT relief for private customers – consult your Audi dealer for more details), with annual road tax costing just €120 across all trim and power options.

All Audi passenger cars are covered by a 3-year/90,000km warranty, a 3-year paint warranty, and a 12-year body protection warranty for total peace of mind.

Contact Audi Naas on www.audinaas.ie or 045 906666.