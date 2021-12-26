Search

26 Dec 2021

Kildare Property Watch: Tasteful trio of homes sold in Staplestown

The properties in Staplestown

Reporter:

Reporter

An exclusive development of just three large, detached homes in the Kildare countryside was sold recently by Coonan Property.

Clogheraun Brook at Staplestown gave these lucky owners the chance to own their dream in Donadea.

The asking price for the new builds was €595,000.

The interiors of the property were designed by Cohn Design, making best use of natural and artificial lighting throughout, alongside the use of superior calibre materials and fittings.

The A rated houses comprise four bedrooms, a study, and a breath-taking open plan kitchen/lounge area, to name a few features.

Each property has extremely generous proportions and provides their purchasers with over 2,500 sq. ft to enjoy. Outside, the homes rest upon just under an acre of grounds with a detached garage to the rear.

Clogheraun is located opposite St. Kevin’s GAA Club in Donadea, close to Clane and Prosperous and convenient for commuters to Dublin.

“We truly hope life is a walk in the park for the new owners at Clogheraun Brook and would like to wish them all the best for the future,” said Coonan Properties.

For information on new developments available or coming to the market soon please contact Coonan Property at 01 628 6128 or email: info@coonan.com.

Local News

