27 Dec 2021

Tributes paid to late Kildare courts employee Padge Keogh

Judge and staff saddened at recent passing

The late Padge Keogh

Heartfelt tributes were paid to retired Kildare Courts Service staff member Padge Keogh, who passed away on December 13.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said he became a personal friend as he got to know him and he was shocked and saddened to hear of his death.

“I couldn’t believe it, he was a beautiful person,” Judge Zaidan commented before the District Court sitting got underway at Naas Courthouse last week. He said Mr Kehoe would be a great loss to the Courts Service which he served with distinction. Describing him as selfless, kind, supportive and reliable, Judge Zaidan said he had a great sense of humour and he was full of love.

“He was the first face you saw when you walked through the door. He treated everyone with respect and humility. I want to extend my sympathy to the family. Their loss is also our loss.”

Sgt Jim Kelly extended his condolences to Mr Kehoe’s wife Elizabeth and son Brian.

He said Mr Kehoe was professional and courteous at all times.“I’m sure he will be happy that we are thinking of him,” added Sgt Kelly.

Barrister Aisling Murphy said Padge was a lovely man who will be sorely missed.

Dermot Lavin, probation officer, described him as a breath of fresh air and extended his condolences to his family.

Solicitor David Powderly recalled Padge’s love of Moorefield GAA club.

“He was a great fan and he had great passion for Moorefield and Kildare.”

He described him as a gentleman who couldn’t do enough for people. “We missed him when he retired and his untimely passing was a great loss. He was great fun.”

Aoife Stewart of the Courts Service commented that he was a lovely man and he will be missed by all who knew him.

Mr Kehoe died suddenly at Naas Hospital. He was predeceased by his parents Patrick and Teresa, brother Sean and sisters Kathleen, Tessie and May. Sadly missed by his loving wife Elizabeth, son Brian, siblings Lil, Aileen and Tom, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

He was laid to rest at Moone New Cemetery following mass at the Church of The Assumption, Castledermot on Thursday, December 16.

