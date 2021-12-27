Locals star in Kildare town calendar

Some images from the calendar. Pics: Martin Connelly
There are plenty of local faces and places in the 2022 Calendar produced by the Cill Dara Historical Society in Kildare town.
The publication was supported by the Heritage Section of Kildare County Council. The calendar was compiled by Joe Connelly and other members of Kildare town’s local history group.
The inaugural meeting of Cill Dara Historical Society was held in June 1989 and has grown from strength to strength since then with new members joining every year.
The Society has also produced several publications and held community events in that time. The calendar is available in local shops.
