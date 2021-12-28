Search

28 Dec 2021

New improvements being sought for Lidl store in Naas, Kildare

New improvements are being sought for the Lidl store in Naas, County Kildare, planning permission documents show.

The supermarket giant is specifically seeking permission from Kildare County Council to develop at its current premises located at Newbridge Road, Jigginstown, Naas.

Lidl proposes development consisting of the construction of a new Discount Foodstore Supermarket with ancillary off-licence sales.

The proposed development comprises of: the demolition of existing single storey Discount Foodstore (with ancillary off-licence use) measuring C.1,720 sqm gross floor space with a net retail sales area of c. 1,286 sqm, the construction of a part single part two storey Discount Foodstore (with ancillary off-licence use) with mono-pitch roof measuring 2,572 sqm gross floor space with a net retail sales area of 1,668 sqm, and the redevelopment/reconfiguration of existing site layout, car parking and hard and soft landscaping.

Lidl is also seeking permission to reconfigure existing vehicular access (to provide for delivery/service access only) and permission for the creation of new main vehicular access from Naas Retail Park Access Road, and a new pedestrian access point from Newbridge Road (replacing existing).

In addition, Lidl wishes to implement the following: provision and renewal of boundary treatments, free standing and building mounted signage, free standing trolley bay and enclosure, refrigeration and air conditioning plant and equipment, electricity sub-station, public lighting, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, roof mounted solar panels, cycle parking, modification of existing drainage, utility and services infrastructure and connections; as well as all other associated and ancillary development works above and below ground level.

The date received is listed as December 23 last, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as February 4 and February 25 respectively.

Lidl's application is currently in the pre-validation stage.

