Virtual Curragh Dog Walk 2021 to raise funds for Kildare Animal Foundation

The annual Curragh Dog Walk 2021, which will raise funds for the Kildare Animal Foundation, will take place virtually this New Year's Day.

According to the GoFundMe's description: "For ten years, the Curragh Dog Walk has brought together 100s of dogs and their owners with a common goal - to raise funds for Kildare Animal Foundation and at at the same time, have a lovely walk together on the Curragh!"

"Again this year, due to the Covid situation we are unable to gather for our annual walk but we are asking our Curragh Dog Walk community to walk virtually with us for a great cause!"

The statement continued: "On New Year's Day, let's get out and walk our dogs and donate to help the dogs in the care of the Kildare Animal Foundation: every donation will go to the Animal Foundation to help them continue their great work in the local community.

"You can walk at any time during the day (or on another day if that suits you better)."

"The Animal Foundation really needs your help to keep going and every donation matters; thank you for your support," it concluded.

The organisers are also calling for participants to share photos of theirs dog out walking on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and to use the hashtag #curraghdogwalk.

The Curragh Dog Walk was initially started up a decade ago.

It takes place with the support of the Kildare Animal Foundation, the latter of which has been caring for abandoned, neglected and forgotten animals in Co Kildare for over 25 years.

As of the publication of this article, the fundraiser has raised over €2,600 of its €4,000 goal.

The official GoFundMe can be found here.