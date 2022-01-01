Video link screeching disrupts Kildare court case

A recent court sitting at Naas was hindered by a tech failure that resulted in constant background noise and screeching.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was presiding over the case where the defendant, who was in custody on other matters, appeared in court via video link from prison.

When a very loud screeching noise occurred for about 20 seconds during the video call, staff members at the courthouse and gardaí alike who were present in the courtroom became visibly irritated by it.

At the peak of the noise, the judge put his hands over both his ears and winced.

Once it passed, Judge Zaidan demanded a prison officer appear.

When one eventually did, Judge Zaidan told the officer to inform the prison’s governor about what happened.

‘Nearly deafened’

“You nearly deafeaned me during those 20 seconds with all that background noise.

“I want you to tell the governor about what happened... not the deputy governor, the governor” he specified. “Background noise and interference is becoming too much of a regular occurence during cases here,” the judge added.

The judge has previously expressed frustration over the audio quality of past cases in Naas District Court that were held over video link.