Kildare school continues Christmas hampers tradition

St Conleth's students with the hampers
St Conleth’s Community College in Newbridge recently continued the annual tradition of making food hampers at Christmas time.
Transition Year students ran a non-uniform day in the secondary school to raise funds for the initiative.
The College thanked staff and other members of the community who supported the Christmas campaign with funds and food donations.
The hampers were delivered to homes within the community in time for Christmas celebrations.
Well done to everybody!
