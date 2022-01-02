Kildare court: Jurisdiction refused in case of juvenile accused of assault

A Naas District Court judge refused jurisidiction in the case of a juvenile who is accused of attacking a fellow juvenile and causing them harm.

The defendant allegedly jumped up and kicked another juvenile following an argument that broke out in Maynooth on February 26 this year.

It was heard that the alleged victim hit the back of their head on the ground and sustained a cut.

Solicitor Aisling Murphy told the court that the juvenile had admitted to her that what he did was “the stupidest thing” he has ever done.

She also provided Judge Desmond Zaidan with a psychological report, which said that the juvenile was “highly vulnerable” and described him as having “difficulties with information retention”.

In addition, it was heard that the juvenile had no previous convictions.

Ms Murphy asked for the matter to be put back for January, but Judge Zaidan instead decided to send the juvenile forward for a trial by jury.

A book of evidence is due to appear for the case on January 6 next.