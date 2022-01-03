Celbridge Camera Club's new book is record of a year in north Kildare town

Celbridge Camera Club (CCC) launched its new book Celbridge — A Photographic Record 2021 on Friday, November 19, in the Hunting Room, Castletown House.

At the start of this year Celbridge Camera Club set out on a major project to photograph the town of Celbridge, its environs and nearby towns. North Kildare has a rich heritage and a history going back to Neolithic times and Celbridge Camera Club was very conscious of the need to capture and depict this heritage in the best possible way.

Members of the club and a dedicated project team worked non-stop all year and captured more than 2,000 images.

Rockbridge, Celbridge

Almost 600 high-quality images from all around Celbridge are depicted in the book which includes, drone footage, heritage areas, landmark buildings, wildlife, nature and the people of Celbridge at work, at rest and at play.

The latest photographic technology was utilised to create the images in the book and the book contains QR codes which link to specially captured high-resolution drone footage.

CCC has a long history of giving back to the community and are delighted to say that copies of the book are being donated to all schools in Celbridge and the local library.

Celbridge Camera Club are also ensuring that the images in the book will be available to view online and, in addition, are also creating a vast on-line archive of over 2,000 images captured during the making of the book. This archive will be placed on an interactive platform and will be added to as the years go by, providing a constantly changing view of Celbridge and its environs.

This record is a unique and valuable visual record of North Kildare through the medium of photography reflecting the built and natural environment together with all facets of life in 2021.

CCC would like to thank local historian and former school principal Tony Doohan for providing assistance in the compilation of old photographs and with historical context.

RTÉ were so impressed with the project that it filmed a segment for its Nationwide programme covering the creation of the book and this segment will be aired early in the New Year.

Celbridge Camera Club committed €2,500 of its own funds to the project which was matched by funding from Intel, as the club was one of its winners of the 2021 Intel Pride of Place Competition. The club is also very grateful to Castletown Press and Orchard Nurseries, for their significant contributions to the project and to Croí Laighean Credit Union, Absolutely Fabulous Flowers and AIB who also provided financial support. CCC would also like to express its sincere appreciation of the ongoing and fantastic support received from local businesses for its various community-focussed activities.

The last mud cottage

The book will continue to benefit the community through its distribution to the National Library, National Photographic Archive, Maynooth University, local libraries and all local schools. It will also benefit those with links to Celbridge who have had to emigrate or who now live abroad. By viewing the book, they will forever be able to visit where they grew up and went to school. And, of course, as yet unborn children will be able to look back at the life their parents lived in Celbridge and environs when 2021 is but a distant memory for all. Photographs are like secret maps to our past and this book will be a fascinating resource for future generations who turn back the pages of time and look at how we lived in 2021.

Copies of the book may be purchased through the Club’s website www.celbridgecameraclub.net and from the Orchard Nurseries, Absolutely Fabulous Flowers, the Maynooth Bookstore and Castletown House.