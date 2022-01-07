Search

07 Jan 2022

Kildare Applegreen customer becomes first lotto millionaire of 2022

Could it be you?

Kildare Applegreen customer becomes first lotto millionaire of 2022

Staff at the Applegreen M4 Enfield Westbound Service Station in Martinstown, Cadamstown, Co. Kildare were thrilled to hear that one of their customers scooped the top prize of €1 million

Reporter:

Reporter

A Kildare Applegreen customer who purchased their ticket for Wednesday’s 2pm draw (January 5) at a busy service station close to the Kildare and Meath border has become the first official National Lottery millionaire of 2022 after winning the top prize of €1 million.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw at the Applegreen M4 Enfield Westbound Service Station in Martinstown, Cadamstown, Co. Kildare.

Site Manager Ella Tyrala was delighted to hear that one of their customers has become the biggest winner of the year so far: “This is great news to get during the first week of the year! We are delighted that one of our customers has now officially become a millionaire. The entire team was over the moon when we received the news from the National Lottery. We hope that the lucky winner checks their ticket soon and enjoys their life-changing win.”

The National Lottery has confirmed that the Daily Million winner who scooped the top prize of €1 million in Wednesday’s 2pm draw has come forward and arrangements are now being made for them to claim their prize.

Daily Million draws take place twice a day, seven days a week.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to good causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 billion has been raised for good causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media