08 Jan 2022

Representatives of singer Sinéad O'Connor ask for respect as 17-year-old son Shane, missing from Newbridge, Co Kildare, found deceased

Reporter:

Reporter

Sinead O’Connor’s son Shane has died at the age of 17, representatives of the Irish singer have confirmed.

Shane O'Connor had been reported missing from Newbridge, Co Kildare, last Thursday, January 6, and gardaí issued an appeal for information on the teenager's whereabouts, as they were concerned for his welfare.

Officers in Ireland said they recovered a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday and their appeal for the missing teenager has been ended. 

Representatives of Sinead O’Connor have said: “Regrettably, we can confirm the passing of Shane O’Connor.

The late Shane O'Connor

“We politely ask for respect and appreciation for Sinead, Shane’s father and Shane’s family at this most difficult time.”

An unverified Twitter account believed to be that of the Nothing Compares 2 U singer posted an emotional tribute to her son this morning: 

She wrote: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.

“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example.

“My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

The account had been issuing appeals to Shane over the past few days urging him to “do the right thing” and present himself to a Garda station after he was reported missing.

