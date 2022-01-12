UPDATE: Girl (16) missing from Naas, Co Kildare, located

Mackenzie Haverty Dunne
A teenage girl who had been missing from Naas, Co Kildare, since last Friday, January 7, has been located safe and well.
An appeal was made by gardaí yesterday for information on the whereabouts of Mackenzie Haverty Dunne, aged 16.
Gardaí thanked members of the public for their assistance in the matter.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.