Query over use of former Kildare Hewlett Packard building as data centre

Kildare County Council has asked An Bord Pleanála to assess whether the use of one of the former Hewlett Packard buildings as a data centre requires planning permission.
The council wants to know if the proposed use of building seven at the campus "is or is not development, or is or is not exempted development".
The case is due to be decided by May 10.
In January 2020 EFIV Irish Property ICAV was granted permission for two changes at the 80.56 hectares site at Liffey Business Campus (formerly known as the Hewlett Packard Campus), Barnhall Road, Leixlip.
It was given the go ahead to change the use of building three from a warehouse to a manufacturing facility. Building four was also changed from manufacturing to office use.
