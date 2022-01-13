Boil water notice remains in place for approximately 5,700 South Kildare customers

Irish Water has advised customers in South Kildare that it's precautionary boil water notice remains in place for approximately 5,700 customers served by Monasterevin Public Water Supply.

"Following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), Irish Water and Kildare County Council would like to remind customers that the Boil Water Notice issued on Saturday to protect the health of approximately 5,700 customers served by the Monasterevin Public Water Supply remains in place," it said.

The Boil Water Notice has been put in place as a precautionary measure following issues with the disinfection process at Monasterevin Water Treatment Plant which led to inadequate chlorination of the public water supply.

Areas affected include Monasterevin, Kildangan, Kilberry and parts of North Athy and surrounding areas.

Customers can also check if they are impacted by this Boil Water Notice by visiting www.water.ie/help/water- quality/ and entering their property’s Eircode in the search bar.

Irish Water’s drinking water compliance and operational experts are working with colleagues in Kildare County Council to resolve this situation with a view to lifting the precautionary boil notice as quickly as possible, in consultation with the HSE.

Irish Water said it is important to note that water is still safe to use for hygiene purposes and Irish Water would like to remind customers to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.

Speaking about the imposition of the Boil Water Notice, Peter Thornton, Regional Operations Lead with Irish Water said, “Irish Water apologises for the impact and inconvenience caused by this Boil Water Notice to homes and businesses. Our number one priority is public health and the safety and well-being of our customers.

"We would like to reassure our customers that Irish Water’s drinking water and operational experts are working with our colleagues in Kildare County Council to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. While we are working to lift the Boil Water Notice, we would like to remind people to check if they are in an affected area and to familiarise themselves with the safety advice. We would like to thank the public, media and elected representatives in advance for sharing the news of the Boil Water Notice as it is essential that we reach as many people as possible.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water will receive direct communication on this Boil Water Notice and are reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled and cooled.



"We will continue to provide updates as information becomes available," it said.



For queries regarding this Boil Water Notice, customers should contact Irish Water directly on our customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278. Updates will be available on the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website and via Twitter @IWCare.

Boil Water Notice advice

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking

Drinks made with water

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

Brushing of teeth

Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.



What actions should be taken:

Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads)

Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling

Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink

Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water

Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na' is not greater than 200mg per litre. If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated.

Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children