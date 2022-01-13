Mourners asked to wear 'colourful clothes' to funeral of Shane O'Connor, son of musicians Sinéad O'Connor and Donal Lunny, late of Newbridge, Co Kildare and Bray

The late Shane O'Connor
A memorial service to honour the late Shane O'Connor, son of musicians Sinead O'Connor and Donal Lunny, who died by suicide last weekend, will take place in Bray next week.
Shane, 17, had been reported missing from Newbridge on Thursday, January 6. His body was recovered in Bray the following evening.
His death notice, published today, said that Shane, of Bray, Co Wicklow, and Newbridge, Co Kildare, "will be lovingly remembered forever by his heartbroken parents Sinead and Donal, his brothers and sisters, grandfather, aunts, uncles, cousins, his wonderful carers, extended family and many many close friends".
Shane will repose at Thomas Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, Boghall Road, Bray, on Friday evening, January 14, from 5pm to 7pm. Mourners are asked to please be mindful of social distancing and wear face coverings. Colourful clothing preferred. Family flowers only, donations to Pieta House.
A memorial service to celebrate Shane's life, for his family and close friends, will be held in The Martello, Bray, on Sunday, January 16, from 2pm to 5pm. Covid Certs and face coverings required.
