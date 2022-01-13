APPEAL: Teenage girl missing from Newbridge, Co Kildare

Missing: Jodie Mulvihill
A teenage girl is missing from Newbridge, Co Kildare, and gardai are seeking the public's assistance in tracing her whereabouts.
Jodie Mulvihill, 19, was last seen in the town on the afternoon of Wednesday, January 12. She is described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height with a slim build, auburn hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, Jodie was wearing pink leggings, a pink long-sleeved top and a cream and black sleeveless jacket. She was also wearing white Nike shoes.
Anyone with information on Jodie's whereabouts are asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440 180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
