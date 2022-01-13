BREAKING: Man arrested in connection with killing of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore released; 'no longer a suspect' say gardai

The male who was arrested and detained by An Garda Síochána investigating the murder of teacher Ashling Murphy in Tullamore on Wednesday afternoon has now been released from this detention.

This man has been completely eliminated from Garda enquiries and is no longer a suspect in the case, according to a statement from An Garda Siochana this evening.

Investigations are continuing into the fatal assault on the 23-year-old woman that occurred at approximately 4pm on Wednesday, 12th January, 2022, along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore, County Offaly.

An Garda Síochána continue to appeal for any information on a Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/ green front forks (pictured below).

Gardaí continue to appeal for any person with any information on this fatal assault, who may not already have spoken to investigators, to come forward with that information.



Anyone who was in the Cappincur/Canal walk area of Tullamore, County Offaly before 4pm, yesterday afternoon Wednesday, January 12, to make contact with them.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.