41 new jobs for Kildare as Tanaiste opens new state-of-the-art Aldi corporate office in Naas

Aldi has today announced it is creating up to 41 new jobs in County Kildare in 2022.

This follows the announcement that Aldi is seeking to recruit and train 600 new store employees throughout 2022, to support its ongoing growth and expansion in Ireland.

The news comes as Aldi Ireland continued its Irish expansion and investment drive, opening its new state-of-the-art corporate office in Naas. Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar is officially due to open the new 41,000 ft² Birch House, Millennium Park facility which will house Aldi’s National Buying and Marketing teams.

Aldi currently employs more than 4,650 people across its 149 Irish stores, with eight existing stores in Co. Kildare including in Athy, Celbridge, Clane, Kildare Town, Leixlip, Maynooth, and Jigginstown and Monread Rd, Naas. Since 2014, Kildare stores have donated over 56,000 meals to local charities through FoodCloud, saving local charities over €71,000.

Niall O’Connor, Aldi Group Managing Director said: “We are delighted to create 41 new roles to join the store teams in County Kildare.”

“Our store teams are dynamic and fast-paced, offering plenty of exciting new challenges every day. There’s something for everyone, from new starters looking to take their first step on the job ladder to more experienced team leaders seeking a new challenge.”

“Our amazing colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success, and we’re looking forward to hiring new members for our team to provide an even better in-store experience for our customers.”