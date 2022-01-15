Gardening with Jo: Getting set for 2022 here at our Kildare nursery

The New Year has definitely started the same way 2021 finished, busier than ever with lots of orders going out every day. Our delivery drivers have been all over the country delivering trees and plants.

Works have commenced on two new areas of the nursery that are being upgraded. One of these is our containerised standing areas which includes the fruit trees and bushes, and also the climbers. It has never been an area we were entirely happy with, the drainage wasn’t doing just as it should, and it wasn’t as organised as we’d like; so we have cleared it to put in better infrastructure and laid paving to ensure better drainage.

Over the next week we will be restocking the area once the irrigation has been installed.

The next area is a second office space, reclaimed from an unused building. We need the space for our expanding team as the design team are taking over our current office building.

The new space will be for our team of horticulturists and service team who ensure that our website is working to its capacity, adding stock and information on a regular basis and also answering all the messages, calls and emails.

I’m going to give our little team a shout out as they are all fantastic; Angela leads the team and does it with such efficiency, she also organises all our planting teams and ensures that they have everything they need for the landscaping and planting jobs and that the schedule runs as it should.

Megan joined the team last year as a junior but she has become a fundamental part of it, organising our designers and co-ordinating the consultations and quotations, and ensuring everything on that side runs to clockwork.

Helen runs our dispatch team, ensuring that all the orders are picked correctly and that the deliveries go out as quickly as possible throughout the country, and that the delivery drivers have all the information that they need to deliver the trees and plants.

Ella works through her holidays from college and every Saturday and she does whatever we throw at her, willingly.

All four also answer all the calls, emails and messages that come in, answering as promptly as possible and giving as much information as they can - an absolute dream team. They will all be located in the new office and will be delighted to have a little more space.

Our design team, as I mentioned last week has grown to five. Ian, Kathryn, Anderson and Colm have been joined by Piotr and they are all busy designing gardens throughout the country. They are booked up this month but have some slots left for February.

The last area to be upgraded is the display areas for our pots and outdoor furniture, this isn’t happening until February but we can’t wait. As soon as the other two areas are completed then we are starting on creating the perfect space for us to show you our exclusive range of teak outdoor dining and sofa collections by Finn & Elder.

What else is happening around here?

Well we are doing a few upgrades and a facelift to our website, something we take very seriously. A lot of effort has been made on this and we are really excited to tell you that by the end of the month our Caragh Nurseries App will be up and running.

We are putting the last of the snagging in place but this is really very big for us as Emily has been working extremely hard for the last seven months to create this and get it just right. It will not only guide you around the nursery effortlessly and enable you to identify the plants you are looking for but it will also be able to give you a digital experience of the nursery from your desk or your kitchen table - ensuring that even when you can’t make it to us that you still get the Caragh Nurseries experience - how cool is that?

So for now I better go and crack on with some more work. It seems like it's going to be a very busy week and next week I am going to be giving you a design workshop with each of our designers, giving you an idea of what’s hot for 2022 and all the key trends to keep your garden ahead of the curve.

Until then, keep gardening - it's not only good for the soul, it's good for the heart, too.