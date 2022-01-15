Kildare pet rescue: Good eggs donate earnings to shelter

Around this time last year, we featured the great work that Paraic and Siofra O’Leary were doing in their enterprising fresh egg business. They sell free range eggs at the gate of their farm which is located on the canal between Sallins and Digby Bridge.

Back then they had 10 hens but had plans to expand. They now have 26 hens laying on average 24 eggs per day, and their business is thriving.

What is really nice about these two children is that each year they select different charities to donate income from their business. Last week they donated a large supply of dog food, cat food and toys for cats and dogs to the KWWSPCA.

They gave us a tour of their busy farm and explained that they know each hen by its colour or face. They have to segregate the hens at night as the older stronger hens bully the younger ones and peck at their feathers, so that they all learn where they are in the ‘pecking order’.

Their lovely collie named Fly keeps watch over the hens and they have just added two piglets to the farmyard called Henry and Snout.

Thanks very much Siofra and Paraic for your kindness, enthusiasm and for introducing us to all the animals.

Noah’s Ark online fundraiser

Our Noah’s Ark online fund raising auctions kick off again for January. These auctions contain some really nice low price items and are always popular with our facebook followers.

You can see what's on offer by going to Facebook at: Kwwspca Shop – Noah's Ark. All income from the auctions goes to the running of the animal shelter.

About Us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook