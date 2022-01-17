Missing Newbridge girl found safe and well

Found: Jodie Mulvihill
A teenager girl missing from Newbridge has been located safe and well.
Jodie Mulvihill, aged 19 years, had last been seen in the town on Wednesday, January 12. An appeal for information on here whereabouts was made on Thursday.
An Garda Síochána thanked the public for their assistance.
