Gym in Naas, Kildare offering self-defence classes in wake of Ashling Murphy murder

Unit 3, a gym located in Naas Industrial Estate, is offering free self-defence classes for women following the murder of Ashling Murphy, which have been completely booked out.

Boxing coach Niall Barrett, who previously starred on RTÉ's Special Forces: Ultimate Hell Week, explained: "We were all deeply saddened by what happened to Ashling Murphy so we wanted to do something to help our local community.

"We are putting on three free women's only boxing classes on Saturday, January 22."

He continued: "We want to make it clear though that we in no way are putting the blame on Ashling for not being strong enough to defend herself: the blame is completely on the man who committed this terrible crime and on other men who commit violence against women.

"We just want to create a safe space where women can come to feel empowered and create a sense of community," he concluded.

Mr Barrett said that while classes are all fully booked, Unit 3 does adults boxing classes at 7pm Monday to Friday, in addition to teenager boxing classes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 6pm.

"If there are any women who missed out on the free class, we can offer them a free class in one of those sessions this week," he added.