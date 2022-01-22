Kildare Animals In Need: Clever and strong Lexi needs a home

Lexi is a 16-month-old German Shepherd who needs a home with a family who have plenty of experience with German Shepherds. She is not a dog for a first time dog owner. She is a very clever girl, and more than likely is a pure bred dog without the sloped back that some shepherds have.

She is fully house trained and was crate trained by whoever last owned her. She is very strong on the lead and likes to pull towards dogs that she meets when out walking. She is difficult to hold back. She does not pull aggressively, but rather in an over friendly manner — however not everyone appreciates a large shepherd trying to come over to say a boisterous hello to their dog.

For this reason, we are looking for a home where she can be walked in a very quiet area without meeting many other dogs. It must be a home in a rural area. Ideally, someone with a good knowledge of dogs who can train her out of this habit would make a very suitable owner.

She is an extremely friendly and loyal dog and has wonderful recall. However, for the reasons stated above, she cannot be allowed off lead in public areas other than somewhere that she will not meet others. As she is very full on with other dogs, if she is to go to a home with another dog, a meet and greet would be essential, and the other dog should be tolerant of boisterous and rough play.

We have no idea what she is like with cats, and she is totally unsuitable as a guard dog as she is far too friendly and far too sensitive. Her new family should have no children under the age of 12 years.

Lexi is spayed, fully vaccinated and microchipped (chip number 972274200160855, origin Ireland).

If you are interested in offering Lexi a home, please complete and return the expression of interest form that you’ll find on our website www.kwwspca.ie. No calls please.

We ask for a minimum donation of €200 when we rehome a dog to partly offset our veterinary and other expenses. A dog licence and collar tag are required to complete the adoption, and a secure garden is required.

Thank you

Emma and Kate from Clane came to our shelter this week with a kind donation. They raised €144 by making buns and selling them outside their gate. We are very grateful to them for their hard work. They are both nine and would like to be vets when they grow up.

