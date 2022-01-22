UPDATE: Missing Rathangan, Co Kildare, man found safe and well

Missing: Samer Daboul
A man who had been reported missing from his home in Rathangan, Co Kildare, has been found safe and well.
Samer Daboul, 53, went missing on Thursday, January 20, and an appeal for information on his whereabouts was issued by An Garda Siochána on Friday.
Mr Daboul has been located safe and well, said gardaí today, adding that they would like to thank the public for their assistance.
