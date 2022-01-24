Kildare artist Shannon O'Reilly in new national exhibition celebrating achievements of Irish women

A sample of Shannon's artwork
Kildare artist, Shannon O’Reilly is one of seven female art graduates who have been invited to exhibit their work as part of a major national exhibition titled Brigit 2022: Dublin City Celebrating Women.
initiated by Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland, the exhibition runs from February 1 to 12 at The LAB Gallery in Dublin and is a celebration of the achievements of Irish women, past and present.
“I am delighted to be taking part, especially because of the theme and what it means,” said Shannon.
The Kildare town native is a recent graduate of NCAD, Dublin. Her work examines buildings and floor plans to create paintings that are an abstraction of modern architecture, using a mixture of visual reference with historical references.
The large scale allows the expression of awe she feels when seeing this architecture.
Her preferred medium is heavy body acrylic, but uses mixed media in her preparatory sketches. Her paint choice allows the display of strong opaque colour.
Her most recent exhibition was NCAD.works in June 2021, which can be found online.
For further information, check out www.dublincityartsoffice.ie/the-lab/exhibitions/new-beginnings
