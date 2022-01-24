Kildare receives €13.67 million in funding for walking and cycling infrastructure projects

County Kildare has received €13.67 million in funding for walking and cycling infrastructure projects, it has been confirmed.

The total list of allocations will include: €4 million towards Royal Canal Cycling (FCC Border - Maynooth), €1 million towards the Dublin Road in Naas, €900,000 towards the Kilcullen Road in Naas, €850,000 towards Kildare County Council's (KCC) Active Transport Office - Staff Costs, and €750,000 towards Sallins Village Traffic Management Measures and Cycle Scheme.

Commenting on the allocated funds, Fine Gael Minister of State Martin Heydon TD said: "Ensuring we have a good and efficient transport system in Kildare is essential for the future as we aim to make our communities and town centres more vibrant, in addition to making commuting to work and school safer and easier."

“Over the past two years we have spent more time enjoying our outdoor amenities and investing in active travel will also help us to meet our climate change obligations.

He continued: "There has been substantial progress in this area over the last number of years.

"Expenditure on and delivery of Active Travel, as funded by the Department of Transport, has seen a significant increase, quadrupling from circa €45 million in 2019 to €184 million in 2021."

Minister Heydon added that further amendments are also expected to the Road Traffic and Roads Bill in the coming weeks, which will "help our local authorities progress experimental traffic management schemes and other measures which will fast track active travel infrastructure."

Independent TD Dr Cathal Berry has also welcomed the news: "Being able to safely walk and cycle to work or school is fundamental to our quality of life: it’s also good for our health, good for the environment and good for our pocket."