Kildare MMA star forced to withdraw from MMA world championships due to injury

Max Lally at the IMMMAF World Championships 2022
SBG Naas's Max Lally has been forced to withdraw from his quarter final bout with Behruz Khurshedzoda due to a shoulder injury. The junior lightweight suffered the injury early in his previous clash and despite securing victory in that one, is now unable to continue further.
The eighteen year-old took to Instagram to announce his withdrawal and said he was "absolutely heartbroken." The news comes as a huge disappointment to both fans and media members alike, as Lally had garnered huge fanfare off the back of his two tournament wins.
View this post on Instagram
The lightweight had been the standout performer of the Irish contingent in Abu Dhabi, having secured a second round submission in his first outing of the tournament. That win was following the day after by a dominant unanimous decision win over Bat Ochir Batsaikhan, where the injury occurred. The setback in no doubt a disappointment to the young athlete and his team but even during his reduced time in competition, Lally showed there is a bright future for him in the sport of MMA.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.