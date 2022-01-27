Search

27 Jan 2022

Exhibition titled Brigid of Kildare opens in Kildare

Exhibition titled Brigid of Kildare opens in Kildare

Brid by Liza Kavanagh

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Jan 2022 12:42 PM

Fresh from their six-month residency in a pop-up gallery in Kildare Town, a group of local artists have created visual interpretations of Brigid for a new exhibition titled Brigid of Kildare, which kicks off on February 1 to coincide with Féile Bhríde 2022.

Sult Artists exhibition of new artworks is being held at  theSolas Bhríde Centre and Hermitage.

"St Brigid’s Cross adorns homes in Ireland every February; churches and schools around the world have taken her name, and her work continues today at Solas Bhríde Centre and Hermitage in County Kildare," said a Sult spokesperson.

"The annual celebration of Féile Bhríde takes place in Kildare Town in February, with walks, meditations, the lighting of the Hill of Allen, Art Exhibitions and more. Féile Bhríde 2021 was limited to online events due to Covid-19 restrictions, so Féile Bhríde 2022 Brigid: Flame of Justice and Peace is very much a celebration this year. Planning has already begun in preparation for a Worldwide celebration in 2024, that will mark the 1500-year anniversary of St Brigid's death."

Sult Artists, a collective of professional, multidisciplinary artists, was formed in March 2020 in response to the global pandemic. Inspired by Brigid's story, the patron saint and the mythology of the Goddess Brigdiu, the exhibition is being run with support from the Brigidine Sisters, this new work 

Visit www.sultartists.com for a virtual exhibition, and see Instagram.com/Sult.Artists and https://solasbhride.ie/feile-bride/ for
further details. Féile Bhríde is supported by Kildare County Council, the Brigidine Sisters and IntoKildare. For further details on Feile Bhride log on to www.solasbhride.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media