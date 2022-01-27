Tributes paid to the late Nellie Dillon, founding member of Network Kildare and Kildare ICA stalwart

Tributes have been paid to the late Nellie (Ellen) Dillon, one of the founding members of Network Kildare and a Kildare ICA stalwart.

The Clane woman passed away yesterday at Tallaght Hospital after a short illness, Wednesday January 26.

The Network Ireland Kildare branch said; "We are very sad to hear that our honorary Network Ireland Kildare Branch Member Nellie Dillon has passed away today. Nellie was one of the founding members of Network Kildare in the 1990's and brought so much passion and knowledge to every event. She will be missed by so many, but especially by the ladies of Kildare."

On Facebook, the Irish Countrywomen's Association added that it regretted; "to inform you all of the sad passing of Nellie Dillon Forde, former Kildare Federation President and Former National Treasurer. Suaimhneas síoraí d’anam milis Nellie."

Beloved wife of the late Thomas, she is survived by her loving husband Michael P., son John, daughter Sara, step-son John, son-in-law Joe, daughters-in-law Bernie and Deirdre, grandchildren, brother Philip, sisters Peggy, Kay and Yvonne, extended family, staff of Larchfield Park Nursing Home, friends and colleagues in NHI and ICA.

In 2018, the former nursing home proprietor was honoured by the industry’s representative body, Nursing Homes Ireland, recieving a lifetime achievement award. It was presented for her outstanding contribution to the Irish nursing homes sector.

She established her first nursing home in Newbridge in 1977 - at the time it was the second nursing home in the county. She owned Larchfield Park Nursing Home off the Monread Road, Naas, since 1989. Her daughter Sara manages the day to day running of the nursing home but Ellen retained an active role on the management team.

One of the founders of the nursing homes association in Ireland, now Nursing Homes Ireland, she worked tirelessly for the organisation for the past 44 years and was associated with the implementation of the Nursing Homes Act 1990.

She will be reposing at her residence tomorrow, Friday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 1.30pm to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 2pm funeral mass, followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.