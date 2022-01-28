Men with hatchets damage car and house in, Naas, Kildare, in 'violent incident', gardaí claim

Men armed with hatchets damaged a house and a car in Naas, it was alleged at a sitting of the local District Court on January 26.

Brothers David McDonagh, 35, whose address was given as 6 Clonmullen Lane, Edenderry and Christopher McDonagh, 26, whose address was given as 16A Stonebridge Park, Rochfortbridge, County Westmeath.

Each was charged with alleged criminal damage at 94 Hazelmere, Naas on January 14 last.

Gardaí gave evidence of arresting the pair on January 25.

Detective Garda Christine Brady objected to bail and said she feared that other offences would be committed.

The cost of the damage was estimated at €1,500

Det Gda Brady said the incident happened in broad daylight between 2pm and 2.15pm.

A car entered the Hazelmere estate and three males got out of the vehicle.

She said they went either side of the car and attacked it with hatchets.

Windows in the house were also broken.

“It was quite violent in a residential area,” said Gda Brady, adding that they left in the car they came in.

The court heard that one of the defendants is the brother in law of the injured party.

The court was also told that the injured party, a woman, knows the defendants for 14 years.

There was an incident at the location previously, which is not related to this incident.

Barrister Aisling Murphy said that the defendants had only come home from the UK that day and they were not in County Kildare at the time of the incident.

Ms Murphy said the defendants had nothing to do with the incident and were in Skerries at the time.

Ms Murphy added that David McDonagh has a pacemaker and has epilepsy.

Judge Desmond Zaidan remanded the pair in custody to February 2 for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.