Forest adventure centre Zipit have applied to put a facility in Kildare

Zipit Adventure Centre Roscommon, Photo: Zipit.ie
Forest adventure centre Zipit have applied to put a new zip-line facility in Kildare. A planning application was submitted to Kildare County Council on February 4 2022 by Zipit Forest Adventures Limited for the erection of a high wire adventure activity course located in trees with the provision of wooden platforms which are suspended on trees and connected by different elements together with a new single storey reception cabin and decking area within the curtilage of Donadea castle.
Zipit currently have three other locations Ireland, Lough Key Co.Roscommon, Tibradden Wood Co.Dublin, Farran Park Co.Cork. They are looking to create this new facility Donadea Forest Park, Co. Kildare.
Their current adventure centres advertise for full inclusion with everyone from families and schools to hen and stag parties welcome.
